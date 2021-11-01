Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 339,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,901. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

