Axis DeFi Achieves Market Cap of $840,497.56 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 78.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $840,497.56 and approximately $387,977.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 87.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00051675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00223617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00096500 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

