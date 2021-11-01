BabySwap (BABY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.93 Million

BabySwap (CURRENCY:BABY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. BabySwap has a market cap of $31.32 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00071809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00072473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00100745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,145.01 or 1.00165294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.04 or 0.06940473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022308 BTC.

BabySwap Profile

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,027,300 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

Buying and Selling BabySwap

