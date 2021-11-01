Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SAN traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

SAN has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,658,000 after buying an additional 5,674,569 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,551,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after buying an additional 1,570,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,657,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 656,776 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,432,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,971,000 after purchasing an additional 466,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.