Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
SAN traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
SAN has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,658,000 after buying an additional 5,674,569 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,551,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after buying an additional 1,570,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,657,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 656,776 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,432,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,971,000 after purchasing an additional 466,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.