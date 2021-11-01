Barclays Downgrades Senior (LON:SNR) to Underweight

Senior (LON:SNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 137 ($1.79) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 177 ($2.31). Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 131.17 ($1.71).

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 153.90 ($2.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The firm has a market cap of £645.48 million and a PE ratio of -21.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.99. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

