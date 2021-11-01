Barclays Raises ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 290

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTEC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConvaTec Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 229 ($2.99) to GBX 272 ($3.55) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

CTEC stock opened at GBX 215.80 ($2.82) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87. The firm has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.06. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 178.20 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.99.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.