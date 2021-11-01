Bird.Money (BIRD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $464,756.00

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for $136.21 or 0.00223545 BTC on major exchanges. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $12.63 million and $464,756.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00051675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00223617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00096500 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,748 coins. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

