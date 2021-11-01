BitCore (BTX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $461,019.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, BitCore has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $4.44 million and $461,019.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,932.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.90 or 0.07083093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.00321357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.17 or 0.00963642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00087920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.36 or 0.00445346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00270920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00230865 BTC.

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

