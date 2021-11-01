Blakecoin Trading 75% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 75% against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a market cap of $17,735.51 and $56.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,123.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,328.96 or 0.07082338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.34 or 0.00321221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $588.33 or 0.00962537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00087939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.69 or 0.00444501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00270476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00228002 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

