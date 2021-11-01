BLAST (BLAST) Achieves Market Cap of $29,024.59

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $29,024.59 and $1.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003486 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007166 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

