Boosted Finance Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $328,021.32 and approximately $48,190.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.48 or 0.00008833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00071809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00072473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00100745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,145.01 or 1.00165294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.04 or 0.06940473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022308 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

