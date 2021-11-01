Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend payment by 82.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.60. 1,103,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,786. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

