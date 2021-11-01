Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,188. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

