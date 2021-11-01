Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 139,281 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEDU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

