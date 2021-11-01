Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.720-$1.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BRX traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.98. 2,026,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,920. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.12.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $344,300. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

