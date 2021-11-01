Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNL. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,387. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

