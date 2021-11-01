Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 333,920 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.55% of Brooks Automation worth $180,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,048,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,767,000 after acquiring an additional 478,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after acquiring an additional 963,427 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426,404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of BRKS opened at $116.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.78. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $94.80.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

