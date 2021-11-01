Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BGSX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,804. Build Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Build Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Build Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

