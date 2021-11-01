Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.40

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 75242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BFST. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 25.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

