ByteNext (BNU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $56,993.00

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $56,993.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00082065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00103797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,812.82 or 0.99803786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.19 or 0.07039270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022790 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

