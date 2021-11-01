C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $61,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,750,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,979,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 501,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW opened at $96.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

