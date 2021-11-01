Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) declared an annual dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0649 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.

Cameco has decreased its dividend by 80.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cameco has a dividend payout ratio of -33.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cameco to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,856,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,798. Cameco has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

