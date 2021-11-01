Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 380,755 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $43,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.44. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATY. Truist boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

