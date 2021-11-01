Celer Network (CELR) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $726.30 million and $108.79 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00051365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00224209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00096390 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,936,993 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

