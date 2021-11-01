Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,435,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,785,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $20,083,000. Finally, Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $87,326,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

