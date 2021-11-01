Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,217 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $68,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

LYV stock opened at $101.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $102.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

