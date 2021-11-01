Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,393 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Helen of Troy worth $62,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Helen of Troy by 124.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $224.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,153. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

