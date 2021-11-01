Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 25,897 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Brown & Brown worth $61,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $63.11 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

