Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 34,959 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,959 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Smartsheet worth $62,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 25.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,596 shares of company stock valued at $19,170,908. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMAR stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

