Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,544 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of United Therapeutics worth $66,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,009,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,610 shares of company stock worth $5,322,420. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

UTHR opened at $190.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.10 and its 200-day moving average is $192.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

