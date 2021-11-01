Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 23,895 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Bruker worth $65,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $80.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.33. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

