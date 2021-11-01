Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 400,732 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $64,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after buying an additional 590,610 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after buying an additional 510,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 434,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,588,000 after purchasing an additional 341,708 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NYSE NSA opened at $62.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.93.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.