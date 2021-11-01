Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of The Middleby worth $60,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 2,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. Barclays boosted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby stock opened at $182.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.99. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.72. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.