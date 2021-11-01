Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $61,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

NYSE SITE opened at $234.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $235.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.35 and its 200 day moving average is $186.95.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.