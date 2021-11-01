Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Exact Sciences worth $64,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after buying an additional 1,046,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,587,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.36.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $95.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.31. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.81.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.