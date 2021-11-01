Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $59.27 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Ceridian HCM worth $59,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,175,000 after buying an additional 72,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,047,000 after buying an additional 53,779 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after buying an additional 953,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,340,000 after buying an additional 480,135 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,365,000 after buying an additional 406,243 shares during the period.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $125.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -291.27 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

