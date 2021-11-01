Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $62.93 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,369 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Hormel Foods worth $62,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

