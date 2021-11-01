Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $64.01 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $64,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $197.19 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $201.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average is $171.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,257 shares of company stock worth $608,163 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.