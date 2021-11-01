Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $65.06 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Tenet Healthcare worth $65,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,933. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of THC stock opened at $71.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

