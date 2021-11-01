Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $66.66 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 287,648 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Sunrun worth $66,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 513.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after purchasing an additional 734,173 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 660,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 726,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 457,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $175,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,428 shares of company stock worth $7,320,713 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.