Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,366 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.84% of Federated Hermes worth $61,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.
In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
