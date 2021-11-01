Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,566 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,268 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Cheniere Energy worth $61,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $103.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

