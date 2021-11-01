Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of IPG Photonics worth $59,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.86.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $159.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average of $189.71. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

