Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 28,915 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,915 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Crocs worth $67,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Crocs by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 73,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Crocs by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Crocs by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after buying an additional 137,207 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $161.45 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,147 in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

