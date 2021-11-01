Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 459,436 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,436 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Builders FirstSource worth $63,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 1,795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLDR opened at $58.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

