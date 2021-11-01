Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,844,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,891,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Gold Trust worth $62,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,936,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

