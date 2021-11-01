China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.27

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Resources Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $2.2396 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. China Resources Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.28%.

China Resources Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CARCY)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

