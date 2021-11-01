Chrono.tech 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $492,701.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $45.21 or 0.00072870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $32.10 million and $492,701.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00220387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00096459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

