Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,262 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Churchill Downs worth $44,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $196,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.71.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $230.00 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.83.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

