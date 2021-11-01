Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Down 26.5% in October

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 6,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Cigna stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,352. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a 52-week low of $167.61 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.15.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

